Charts analysis: Harry Styles spends fifth week at No.1 with Harry's House

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jul 15th 2022 at 5:45PM

Its consumption off 10.06% week-on-week to 12,804 units – the lowest for a No.1 for 12 weeks - Harry’s House nevertheless reclaims pole position for Harry Styles.

Selling 1,231 CDs, 1,122 vinyl LPs, 98 cassettes and 303 digital downloads, the album drew 78.49% of its total – 10,050 units – from sales-equivalent streams.

Moving 1-2-1-2-1-1-2-1 since release, it has therefore spent five weeks at No.1 thus far, drawing level with Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour and Adele’s 30 at the ...

