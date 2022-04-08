Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Harry Styles storms to summit with As It Was

by Alan Jones
Friday, Apr 8th 2022 at 5:45PM

Harry Styles scores his second solo No.1 single with As It Was – the first single from his upcoming third album Harry’s House – almost five years to the week since his introductory solo single, Sign Of The Times, became his first.

Styles, who also topped the chart five times as a member of One Direction, secures the highest sale of 2022 with As It Was, which opens its account at the apex on consumption of 94,140 units – 3,034 ...

