Harry Styles scores his second solo No.1 single with As It Was – the first single from his upcoming third album Harry’s House – almost five years to the week since his introductory solo single, Sign Of The Times, became his first.

Styles, who also topped the chart five times as a member of One Direction, secures the highest sale of 2022 with As It Was, which opens its account at the apex on consumption of 94,140 units – 3,034 ...