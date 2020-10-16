For the ninth week in a row, we have a new album at the top of the charts. Headie One has previously reached the albums chart four times with a variety of mixtapes and collaborative EPs, but his debut full-length studio album, Edna now takes him to the summit for the very first time. As is the norm for modern rap records, this is an album consumed mostly digitally. Fully 14,026 of its posted 15,494 chart sales come thanks to ...