Spectacular things happen when Drake releases an album, and the arrival online of his latest collection Dark Lane Demo Tapes has proved to be no exception.

The Canadian superstar is sprayed liberally across the singles chart this week to the fullest extent permitted, most notably at the very summit where, after five weeks on sale, Toosie Slide does a right foot up to the top of the charts. Posting 49,187 chart sales, of which all but 1,118 are from sales-equivalent ...