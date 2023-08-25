For the second time in three weeks and third time so far in 2023, the UK’s No.1 album is by a male singer/songwriter from Ireland.

Following in the footsteps of compatriots Niall Horan, who topped in June with The Show and Cian Ducrot - No.1 a fortnight ago with Victory - Hozier debuts at the summit with his third album, Unreal Unearth.

The 33-year-old from County Wicklow – full name Andrew John Hozier-Byrne - wrote or co-wrote every track ...