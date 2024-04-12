Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Hozier scores first No.1 single with Too Sweet

by Alan Jones
Friday, Apr 12th 2024 at 6:15PM

How sweet it is: Bouncing Beyonce’s Texas Hold ‘Em (1-3, 45,999 sales) from pole position, and blocking Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things (2-2, 51,533 sales) from reclaiming it, Too Sweet becomes the first ever No.1 for Hozier.

Taken from Hozier’s Unheard EP, Too Sweet jumps 4-1 with consumption surging 46.35% week-on-week to 61,030 units (1,004 digital downloads, 60,026 sales-equivalent streams), to surpass the No.2 peak of his 2014 debut smash, Take Me To Church.  

A 34-year-old singer/songwriter from County Wicklow, ...

