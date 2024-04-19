It took nearly 10 years to progress from first hit to first No.1 for Hozier, and the Irish singer/songwriter is in no hurry to relinquish his hard-earned crown, with consumption of Too Sweet ramping up a further 17.68% to 71,822 units (1,790 digital downloads and 70,032 sales-equivalent streams) as its logs its second week at the summit.

