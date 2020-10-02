Top 5 last time out, Bristolian rockers Idles take things a stage further with their third album Ultra Mono which was comfortably the most in-demand new product this week. The 12-track collection debuts comfortably at No.1, taking the group to the top of the charts for the very first time. With sales of 27,182 (23,766 of these physical), it records the ninth-highest weekly total of the year.

The band’s second album Joy As An Act Of Resistance is for now ...