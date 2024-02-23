Both seeking to secure their second No.1 album having failed to do so last time out, Idles and Paloma Faith were locked in an intriguing tussle for superiority all week, Ultimately, the punk quintet formed in Bristol in 2009 won the race comfortably, leaving Faith to contemplate the third No.2 album of her career.

Idles’ fifth studio album since their 2017 recording debut, Tangk is a typically energetic but polished affair comprising 11 new songs, with lyrics penned by ...