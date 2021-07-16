Only the third Irish group in the last 10 years to top the albums chart, Inhaler are celebrating a richly deserved No.1 album. The Dublin quartet's debut It Won’t Always Be Like This took an early midweek lead that it was ultimately never to relinquish, becoming far and away the most-purchased album of the week with 17,728 sales - 16,371 of these physical. Their chart triumph comes after four years of hard work, during which time they have been ...