An enforced void at the top means room for a new No.1, so it is congratulations to Lemonade from American label collective Internet Money which emerges victorious from a tight chart battle after a ten week chart climb. However the chart sale that takes it to the top is a mere 38,052 (of which a mere 828 are paid downloads). That’s the smallest tally for a No.1 single since Jess Glynne's I'll Be There reached the summit in June 2018 ...