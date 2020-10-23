Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Internet Money edge out Headie One at singles summit

by James Masterton
Friday, Oct 23rd 2020 at 5:45PM

An enforced void at the top means room for a new No.1, so it is congratulations to Lemonade from American label collective Internet Money which emerges victorious from a tight chart battle after a ten week chart climb. However the chart sale that takes it to the top is a mere 38,052 (of which a mere 828 are paid downloads). That’s the smallest tally for a No.1 single since Jess Glynne's I'll Be There reached the summit in June 2018 ...

