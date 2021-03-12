A tight, week-long chart battle which teased a surprise still ends the same way as the previous eight. Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo becomes the first single since Dance Monkey by Tones & I to spend as many as nine consecutive weeks at the top of the British charts, squeaking past the post with 38,429 chart sales (including 37,174 from 4.6m streams). Nine weeks on the chart and nine weeks on top can be considered a Grand Slam of sorts ...