J Hus is the latest homegrown rapper/singer to top the album chart, his second album, Big Conspiracy, debuting in pole position, and toppling hip-hop’s most successful chart campaigner, Eminem.

Trailing Pet Shop Boys’ new album, Hotspot, in the first four of the week’s sales flashes, Big Conspiracy is a fusion of Afrobeat and rap and the latest album to top the chart purely on paid-for downloads and sales-equivalent streams, with 1,011 of the former and 22,525 of the latter contributing ...