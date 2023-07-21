Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: J Hus lands second No.1 album

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jul 21st 2023 at 6:00PM

Although it is the 24th new No.1 of 2023, the first this year by a rapper is Beautiful And Brutal Yard – aka B.A.B.Y. – by J Hus.

The third album and second No.1 by the 27-year-old East Londoner, B.A.B.Y. debuts in pole position on consumption of 17,260 units (1,722 CDs, 557 vinyl albums, 294 cassettes, 305 digital downloads and 14,383 sales-equivalent streams). 

Hus’ first album, Common Sense, debuted and peaked at No.6 on consumption of 17,973 units in 2017. ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023