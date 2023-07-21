Although it is the 24th new No.1 of 2023, the first this year by a rapper is Beautiful And Brutal Yard – aka B.A.B.Y. – by J Hus.

The third album and second No.1 by the 27-year-old East Londoner, B.A.B.Y. debuts in pole position on consumption of 17,260 units (1,722 CDs, 557 vinyl albums, 294 cassettes, 305 digital downloads and 14,383 sales-equivalent streams).

Hus’ first album, Common Sense, debuted and peaked at No.6 on consumption of 17,973 units in 2017. ...