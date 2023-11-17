American rapper, singer and songwriter Jack Harlow storms to a No.1 debut with Lovin On Me, on consumption of 46,389 units (1,706 digital downloads, 44,683 sales-equivalent streams).

The ninth Top 75 hit and first No.1 by the 25-year-old from Kentucky, it is his fourth Top 10 entry following 2021’s Lil Nas X collaboration, Industry Baby (No.3); 2022 solo No.2 hit First Class; and Jung Kook teaming 3D, which reached No.5 just six weeks ago. The first No.1 by a male ...