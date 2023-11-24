No.1 on debut last week, Lovin On Me continues to pace the pack, securing second week supremacy on consumption of 52,688 units (1,757 digital downloads, 50,931 sales-equivalent streams) for Jack Harlow. That’s a 13.58% increase week-on-week, and the highest for a No.1 single for 10 weeks.

While Lovin On Me sustains, the song that debuted at No.2 last week – Houdini by Dua Lipa – suffers a 42.39% dip in consumption to 23,583 units, and slides to No.7, allowing ...