Jack Harlow extends his reign atop the singles chart to three weeks, with Lovin On Me registering 4.63% growth week-on-week to 55,128 units (1,843 digital downloads, 53,285 sales-equivalent streams).

He has his third different runner-up in that period with Noah Kahan’s Stick Season advancing 4-2 (34,876 sales)

Christmas is coming and the singles release schedules are getting thin, as fewer and fewer artists are willing to go up against the annual December chart takeover by seasonal evergreens. In fact, this ...