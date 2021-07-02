Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Jack Savoretti scores second No.1 album

by James Masterton
Friday, Jul 2nd 2021 at 5:45PM

Top of the charts for the first time with Singing To Strangers back in 2019, Jack Savoretti enjoys his second No.1 album. His seventh studio album and first for new label EMI, Europiana also becomes his fourth Top 10 record in a row as it debuts at the top with a healthy sale of 20,594. Most of these (16,987 to be precise) come via physical formats. Savoretti's most successful album to date is 2015's Written In Scars, which has 203,579 ...

