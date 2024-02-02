Initially trailing in a three-way fight for chart supremacy – first to The Reytons, then to The Smile – James Arthur came from behind to secure an ultimately comfortable victory atop the album chart with fifth studio set, Bitter Sweet Love.

Effecting the 11th change of leadership of the chart in as many weeks, Bitter Sweet Love is the 30th album by an X Factor graduate to reach No.1, and the second for Arthur, doing so on consumption of 16,901 ...