Twenty-six years to the month after they topped the chart with compilation The Best Of, indie rock legends James finally return to No.1 with 18th studio album, Yummy on consumption of 18,542 units (11,651 CDs, 4,695 vinyl albums, 1,623 digital downloads, 573 sales-equivalent streams).

Still spearheaded by 1982 founder members Tim Booth (vocals) and Jim Glennie (bass), it is their first album as a nontet, arriving just 10 months after they reached No.3 (13,972 sales) with its immediate predecessor, Be ...