More than 15 years after his chart debut and almost six years since his last album, Jamie T not only maintains his record of making the Top 5 with every release but also reaches No.1 for the first time, with fifth studio album, The Theory Of Whatever, debuting at the summit.

First week consumption of 20,311 units – made up of 8,333 CDs, 6,945 vinyl albums, 2,757 cassettes, 520 digital downloads and 1,756 sales-equivalent streams – is enough for the ...