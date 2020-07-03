Just two weeks after it debuted, Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo completes a meteoric rise as it makes a flying leap to the top of the charts. Opening up a narrow lead on early sales flashes that it was never to relinquish, the collaborative single clocked up a sale of 57,105 of which 49,519 are from sales-equivalent streams.

Jawsh 685, real name Joshua Nanai, duly becomes the first New Zealander to top ...