Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo may have broken the calm when they made it to the top of the charts last week, but they are now the top of an otherwise locked up singles market. Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) is comfortably No.1 for a second week, consumption rising 10% to 63,292 copies (56,290 of which are sales-equivalent streams).

The multinational pair are however merely the headline act in an all-static Top 6. So Rockstar is stranded at ...