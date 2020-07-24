MNEK really wanted to be top of the charts. When midweek flashes indicated his Joel Corry collaboration Head & Heart had edged into a narrow lead he tweeted out a brand new a capella rendition of the song complete with revised lyrics urging people to make his dream come true.

Three weeks into its chart life the single sits proudly at No.1, its sales rocketing to 67,806 (of which 60,671 are from sales-equivalent streams). It is the first chart-topping single ...