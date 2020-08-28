Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Joel Corry holds on at singles summit

by James Masterton
Friday, Aug 28th 2020 at 5:45PM

Still No.1 but with its days apparently numbered, Head & Heart by Joel Corry and MNEK began the week surprisingly trailing in the chart race but with a staying power its brief challenger did not. The result is a sixth consecutive week at the top of the charts for the summertime smash hit. But the clock is ticking, and not just in an ACR sense. Head & Heart slides in consumption to 61,845 (57,601 from sales-equivalent streams).

