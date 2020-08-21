Declining week-on-week for the first time since release, sales of Head & Heart by Joel Corry and MNEK may be down 16.7% from last week's high point, but it remains some distance ahead of the rest of the market. The first No.1 single to spend five consecutive weeks at the top since Dance Monkey by Tones & I in October last year, the track added a further 67,888 sales this week, 5,155 of them paid downloads.

WAP by Cardi ...