Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Joel Corry & MNEK make it five weeks at summit

by James Masterton
Friday, Aug 21st 2020 at 5:45PM

Declining week-on-week for the first time since release, sales of Head & Heart by Joel Corry and MNEK may be down 16.7% from last week's high point, but it remains some distance ahead of the rest of the market. The first No.1 single to spend five consecutive weeks at the top since Dance Monkey by Tones & I in October last year, the track added a further 67,888 sales this week, 5,155 of them paid downloads. 

WAP by Cardi ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020