Now undisputedly one of the smash hit singles of the summer, Head & Heart by Joel Corry and MNEK this week takes its market domination to a brand new level. Spending a third week at the top of the charts the track stretches its legs still further, a 3.8% increase in sales taking its weekly total to 79,313 (72,876 of them via digital streaming). That's the fourth-highest weekly sale achieved by any single so far in 2020

The only single ...