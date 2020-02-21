Lewis Capaldi gathered a pair of BRIT awards on Tuesday (February 18), but the boost this gave to his blockbusting debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, wasn’t quite enough to send it to the top of the chart for the sixth time. It ultimately fell 144 sales short, remaining at No.2 with sales up 20.20% week-on-week at 17,537.

After a titanic battle with Tame Impala, it is Justin Bieber who emerges triumphant with his fifth studio album, Changes, ...