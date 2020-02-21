Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Justin Bieber wins close No.1 album battle with Lewis Capaldi

by Alan Jones
Friday, Feb 21st 2020 at 5:45PM

Lewis Capaldi gathered a pair of BRIT awards on Tuesday (February 18), but the boost this gave to his blockbusting debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, wasn’t quite enough to send it to the top of the chart for the sixth time. It ultimately fell 144 sales short, remaining at No.2 with sales up 20.20% week-on-week at 17,537.

After a titanic battle with Tame Impala, it is Justin Bieber who emerges triumphant with his fifth studio album, Changes, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020