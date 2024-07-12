Kasabian become the second group and third act in chart history to debut at No.1 with seven consecutive albums this week, with their eighth studio album, Happenings’ chart-topping arrival being attended by consumption of 19,752 units (12,940 CDs, 5,044 vinyl albums, 545 digital downloads and 1,223 sales-equivalent streams).
Consisting of 10 songs with a playing time of just 28 minutes Happenings is the shortest No.1 album since Blackpink’s Born Pink (2022, 24m 34s). It is the second Kasabian album on ...
