Kasabian make it six No.1 studio albums in a row, as their seventh release, The Alchemist’s Euphoria, debuts atop the chart on consumption of 21,548 units.

With 13,088 sales on CD, 5,907 on vinyl, 822 on cassette, 709 on digital download, and 1,022 sales-equivalent streams, the album is Kasabian’s first for a little over five years. It is also the first on which their principal songwriter Sergio Pizzorno – who singlehandedly wrote every song on the album – has also ...