Kate Bush continues atop the singles chart, with consumption of Running Up That Hill rising 0.85% to 78,568 units on its second week at the summit.

The 1985 classic, which previously peaked at No.3, is in the fourth week of its renaissance, inspired by its use in multiple episodes of the fourth season of Netflix’s hugely popular Stranger Things sci-fi/horror series. As streaming of the episodes declines slightly, so does streaming of the track, with sales-equivalent streams down 2.36% week-on-week ...