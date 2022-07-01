Running down that clock: In the fifth frame of its renaissance, inspired by its use in multiple episodes of the fourth season of Netflix’s hugely popular Stranger Things sci-fi/horror series, Running Up That Hill is No.1 for the third straight week for Kate Bush. However, with consumption down 17.26% week-on-week to 65,013 units (4,214 from digital downloads, the rest from sales-equivalent streams), its reign may be coming to a close.

After three weeks of decline, it is set to return ...