Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Kate Bush is No.1 again - but will it be her last week at the summit?

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jul 1st 2022 at 5:48PM

Running down that clock: In the fifth frame of its renaissance, inspired by its use in multiple episodes of the fourth season of Netflix’s hugely popular Stranger Things sci-fi/horror series, Running Up That Hill is No.1 for the third straight week for Kate Bush. However, with consumption down 17.26% week-on-week to 65,013 units (4,214 from digital downloads, the rest from sales-equivalent streams), its reign may be coming to a close. 

After three weeks of decline, it is set to return ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022