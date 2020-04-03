It was the head to head albums chart battle nobody quite anticipated but perhaps one that we badly needed.

Unexpectedly, it is 5 Seconds Of Summer who are top of the charts this week, the late addition to their tally of a larger than usual number of direct sales helping them overcome what had grown to be a sizable deficit by the time of the final midweek flashes. The Australian group's fourth studio album Calm takes them to No.1 ...