Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Keep Calm and carry on - 5SOS beat Dua Lipa to No.1

by James Masterton
Friday, Apr 3rd 2020 at 5:45PM

It was the head to head albums chart battle nobody quite anticipated but perhaps one that we badly needed. 

Unexpectedly, it is 5 Seconds Of Summer who are top of the charts this week, the late addition to their tally of a larger than usual number of direct sales helping them overcome what had grown to be a sizable deficit by the time of the final midweek flashes. The Australian group's fourth studio album Calm takes them to No.1 ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020