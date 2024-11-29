Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Kendrick Lamar scores second No.1 with surprise album release

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 29th 2024 at 5:43PM

More than nine years after Kendrick Lamar’s only previous No.1 album, To Pimp A Butterfly, the 37-year-old Californian rapper returns to pole position with sixth studio release GNX on consumption of 25,771 units (994 digital downloads and 24,777 sales-equivalent streams). A surprise release, it will doubtless achieve a second wind when it is released physically next year.

Lamar’s uncharted 2011 debut, Section 80, achieved 154 first week sales and has to-date consumption of 70,501 units. His 2012 breakthrough, Good Kid, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024