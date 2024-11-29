More than nine years after Kendrick Lamar’s only previous No.1 album, To Pimp A Butterfly, the 37-year-old Californian rapper returns to pole position with sixth studio release GNX on consumption of 25,771 units (994 digital downloads and 24,777 sales-equivalent streams). A surprise release, it will doubtless achieve a second wind when it is released physically next year.

Lamar’s uncharted 2011 debut, Section 80, achieved 154 first week sales and has to-date consumption of 70,501 units. His 2012 breakthrough, Good Kid, ...