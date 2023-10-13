Five weeks after making her chart debut, Kenya Grace is No.1, with introductory hit Strangers moving to the summit on consumption of 40,152 units (1,297 digital downloads, 38,855 sales-equivalent streams). Although Strangers has the lowest sales for a No.1 for 92 weeks, it earned its coronation fairly – Doja Cat’s Paint The Town Red, No.1 for the last five weeks, slides to No.12 (19,414 sales) after falling into ACR, but would anyway have drifted to No.2 with unadjusted consumption ...