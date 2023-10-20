Female solo artists have been No.1 for 10 weeks in a row now, with Kenya Grace’s Strangers spending its second week at the summit, even as its consumption falls 3.34% week-on-week to 38,809 units (1,326 digital downloads, 37,483 sales-equivalent streams). That is the lowest for a No.1 for 136 weeks (since Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers Licence, 38,429 sales, March 2021).

Strangers hangs on by a thread, its lead over repeat runner-up Prada (2-2, 38,075 sales) by Cassö, Raye & D-Block Europe ...