No shocks this week, merely a triumphant march to the summit for Kings Of Leon as their eighth studio album When You See Yourself blows away the competition to become their sixth No.1 record in succession. Its sale is more than three and a half times that of its nearest rival as the album posts 19,530 sales (12,752 physical).

In the week that marked the passing of Lou Ottens, the inventor of the compact cassette, it seems only fitting to ...