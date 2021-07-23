His lead in early sales flashes made the chart race almost a foregone conclusion, meaning KSI is the No.1 artist of the week. The multi-faceted performer's second album All Over The Place enjoyed an almost even split between physical and digital consumption, its 18,421 physical copies contributing a significant chunk of its overall sale of 34,328, 20.9m streams accounting for the rest. By way of comparison KSI's debut album Dissimulation posted a sale of 27,472 when it debuted at No.2 ...