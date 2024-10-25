More than 36 years after she first topped the albums chart, Kylie Minogue becomes the 16th artist to have 10 No.1 albums, opening atop the list with her 17th studio album, Tension II.

The 11th new No.1 by a female solo artist this year – joining albums by Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Chappell Roan, Beabadoobee, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX, and surpassing the previous record of 10 set only last year – Tension ...