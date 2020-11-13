It is a tale of two albums. One from a veteran star of over 30 years standing, who still inspires as much excitement as she did at the height of her career. The other from four women who continue to defy assumptions and expectations of the shelf life of both pop bands and talent show discoveries.
The winner of what remained throughout the week an absorbing chart battle is Disco by Kylie Minogue. The Australian singer's 15th studio album ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now