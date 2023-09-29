Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Kylie scores ninth No.1 album as Tension hits 53,000 week one sales

by Alan Jones
Friday, Sep 29th 2023 at 5:45PM

We can’t get her out of our heads: more than 35 years after she first stormed to the top of the albums chart, Kylie Minogue racks up her ninth No.1 album with Tension

The 17th album to debut at No.1 in as many weeks, Tension is current Music Week cover star Kylie’s 16th studio album and its first week consumption of 53,237 units (20,168 CDs, 19,159 vinyl albums, 4,825 cassettes, 5,122 digital downloads and 3,963 sales-equivalent streams) is ...

