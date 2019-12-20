YouTube vlogger and self-publicist Mark Hoyle has the coveted Christmas No.1 for the second year in a row, with his I Love Sausage Rolls – a charity remake of Joan Jett’s 1982 No.4 hit I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll issued under the name LadBaby – soaring to a No.1 debut on consumption of 92,896 units (including 7,819 from sales-equivalent streams, 1,771 CDs and 83,306 paid-for downloads), ending the blockbusting 11 week reign of Tones And I’s Dance Monkey, which would ...