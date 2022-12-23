Bah and, indeed, humbug. For the fifth year in a row, the Christmas No.1 is supplied by East Midlands novelty act LadBaby – husband and wife duo Mark & Roxanne Hoyle.

Their latest magnum opus, Food Aid, is based on Band Aid’s 1984 charity leviathan Do They Know It’s Christmas, and itself benefits charity, with profits going to food bank charity, The Trussell Trust, and the Band Aid Trust.

In two versions – one featuring Money Saving Expert guru Martin ...