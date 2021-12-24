It’s beginning to look a lot like last Christmas, with seven artists from 2020’s Christmas Top 10 taking their places in the list again this year (four of them with the same songs) and – inevitably – LadBaby at No.1

Not bigger than the Beatles, less stellar than the Spice Girls, LadBaby nevertheless trumps these iconic chart entities by securing the Christmas No.1 for an unprecedented fourth year in a row – as they say on the intro to the ...