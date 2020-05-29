"Hands up to the sky, I'm about to fly".

Not every superstar collaboration amounts to the sum of its parts, and in a world where everyone jumps on a track with everyone else eventually, many supposedly dream pairings have failed to capture public imagination.

Then there are the songs which for whatever reason work, something sparks and magic ignites. It is into the latter category that Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande falls. The latest single release ...