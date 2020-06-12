Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Lady Gaga holds on at summit in close sales week

by James Masterton
Friday, Jun 12th 2020 at 5:45PM

It isn't every No.1 album which can lose almost 76% of its sales week on week and still retain a lead over the rest of the market, but then Lady Gaga's Chromatica is no ordinary chart-topper. Trailing for much of the week, the incumbent reasserted its dominance but still only tops the charts by the narrowest of squeaks, its chart sale of 12,819 a mere 571 copies ahead of its closest rival.

Gaga herself has taken extensive steps to play ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020