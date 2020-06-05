You write Stefani Germanotta off at your peril. That was the chief takeaway from A Star Is Born, a movie role which not only gave her the acting plaudits she had long craved but restored her musical fortunes too after a short period of more muted success than she had come to expect.

That artistic and commercial comeback now appears complete. Lady Gaga’s delayed sixth studio album Chromatica debuts at the top of the albums chart with an impressive chart ...