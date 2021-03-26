For the 32nd week running the No.1 album changes hands. This week's sales champion by some considerable distance is Lana Del Rey with her delayed seventh album Chemtrails Over The Country Club. The intense album duly becomes her fifth No.1 record with all but one of her major label musical releases having debuted at the top in their first week on sale. Chemtrails Over The Country Club sells 40,111 copies (the second highest single week sale of the year so ...