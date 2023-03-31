As popular as she is unique, Lana Del Rey storms to the top of the albums chart this week with Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd…

Racking up impressive first week consumption of 41,925 units – the highest for a No.1 album since Taylor Swift’s Midnights achieved a second week tally of 48,113 21 weeks ago – Did You Know… sold 9,717 CDs, 20,809 vinyl albums, 2,582 cassettes and 998 digital downloads, deriving a further 7,819 units ...