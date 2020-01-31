Eleven months after Someone You Loved became his first No.1, Lewis Capaldi returns to the summit with Before You Go.

No.2 five times in the previous nine weeks, Before You Go went into reverse three times on its way to the summit, moving 19-2-2-4-3-12-2-2-2-5-1.

Its coronation at this stage is due to a number of factors, including the reduction of its digital version to 59p on iTunes, its release on CD, and the release of its official video, which helped ...